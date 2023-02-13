2023 February 13 17:29

TECO 2030, Shell and partners have started the EUR 5 million project HyEkoTank

TECO 2030 has announced that the HyEkoTank project which has been awarded a EUR 5 million grant under the European funding scheme HORIZON EUROPE has started, together with Shell and the other consortium partners.

The project has started February 1st and is planned to last for 3 years, with the ultimate goal of eliminating emissions during voyage and in port. TECO 2030 aims to retrofit six 400 kW Fuel Cell Modules in a container solution, and demonstrate power supply for both propulsion and auxiliary loads using hydrogen with zero emissions as fuel.