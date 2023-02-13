2023 February 13 10:35

MOL decides to merge two group companies for ferry and coastal RORO vessel business

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. today announced its decision to integrate two wholly owned ferry and coastal RORO vessel operating companies, MOL Ferry Co., Ltd. and Ferry Sunflower Limited. On October 1,2023, the companies will be merged, with MOL Ferry as the surviving company. As a result of the merger, the new company will be Japan's largest ferry and coastal RORO vessel company.



MOL will establish a new "Headquarters of Wellbeing & Lifestyle Business" in April,2023, bringing together its ferry, coastal RORO vessel, real estate, cruise ship, and other businesses, and making them one of pillars of MOL business. The company intends to achieve further growth by integrating these two companies, which play a core role in the MOL Group's ferry business.



Aiming to flexibly meet changes in customer transportation needs and further improve transport services by concentrating the management resources of the group companies, with an eye toward a decarbonized society, digital transformation (DX), and solutions to logistics and social issues stemming from Japan's declining birthrate and aging society, as typified by the shortage of truck drivers.

Accelerating the penetration of the "Casual Cruise Concept" through improved customer services and stronger marketing in the digital field, in light of changing passenger demand due to diversifying lifestyles and values. The MOL Group will contribute to improving the well-being of its customers by offering a comfortable cruise where passengers can feel "bonding," "peace of mind," and "confidence" with their families, friends, pets, colleagues, and acquaintances.

The MOL Group will further strengthen its ties with local governments and communities in ferry departure and arrival areas, and contribute to regional revitalization and local economies.

The Casual Cruise Concept is the basic concept of the MOL Group's ferry business, enabling customers to enjoy cruising as a high-quality means of travel by using regular service routes.