2023 February 13 09:59

IAA PortNews offers open online broadcast of 6th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress on February 15-16

Industry specialists and media representatives are invited to participate. Questions are welcome in the chat.

Open online broadcast of the 6th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging” will begin at 10 a.m. (Moscow time) on February 15 and February 16. The event broadcast will be available on IAA PortNews’ website, Youtube and PortNews TV and Telegram.

Industry specialists, students of the industry focused institutions and representatives of the media are invited to participate. Questions are welcome in the chat. The congress moderators will refer them to the speakers when possible.

The Congress will combine the 10th Forum of Dredging Companies (February 15) and the 6th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" (February 16).

General Partner of the Congress - FSUE Rosmorport.

Partner of the 6th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" – Rosatom.

Broadcast Sponsor - TAZMAR MARITIME.

Congress programme >>>>