  • Home
  • News
  • Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2023 climbed by 7.5% YoY
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 February 13 09:22

    Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2023 climbed by 7.5% YoY

    Image source: Rosmorrechflot
    The Azov-Black Sea Basin has demonstrated the strongest growth over the recent two decades

     In January 2023, Russian seaports handled 74.9 million tonnes of cargo (+7.5%, year-on-year).

    Handling of dry bulk cargo totaled 34.3 million tonnes (+10.6%), liquid bulk cargo - 40.6 million tonnes (+5.0%), according to statistics of Rosmorrechflot shared in its Telegram channel.

    Throughput of seaports in the Arctic Basin fell by 2.5% to 8.3 million tonnes. Handling of dry bulk cargo totaled 2.3 million tonnes (+4.4%), liquid bulk cargo - 6 million tonnes (-5%).

    Throughput of seaports in the Baltic Basin rose by 0.8% to 22.4 million tonnes. Handling of dry bulk cargo totaled 8.1 million tonnes (-11%), liquid bulk cargo — 14.3 million tonnes (+9%).

    The Azov-Black Sea Basin has demonstrated the strongest growth over the recent two decades  - by 22.7% to 25.2 million tonnes. Handling of dry bulk cargo totaled 11.9 million tonnes (+39.5%), liquid bulk cargo - 13.3 million tonnes (+10.7%).

    Throughput of seaports in the Caspian Basin rose by 1.6% to 0.4 million tonnes. Handling of dry bulk cargo totaled 0.2 million tonnes (+18.3%), liquid bulk cargo - 0.2 million tonnes (-11.9%).

    Throughput of seaports in the Far East Basin rose by 3.2% to 18.6 million tonnes. Handling of dry bulk cargo totaled 11.8 million tonnes (+7%), liquid bulk cargo - 6.8 million tonnes (-2.8%).

    Read about:

    Throughput of Russian seaports in 2022 climbed by 0.7% YoY

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 February 13

16:49 Maersk sues Evergreen for $43 mln over Suez Canal blockage
16:38 Court of Appeal confirms lower court’s decision on Pella shipyard’s claim of over RUB 2 bln from RF Defense Ministry
16:15 Hyundai Merchant Marine net profit up 89 pct in 2022
15:59 Over 80% of Russia’s oil exports and 75% of petroleum products to go to friendly countries - Alexander Novak
15:20 DSME wins 314.5 bln-won order for 1 LNG carrier
15:07 Drewry’s World Container Index down below $2,000 per FEU from a peak of $10,377 in 2021
14:41 PRIO, Norwegian Cruise Line complete the first test with advanced biofuels produced and supplied in Portugal
13:57 Golden Ocean Group acquires six Newcastlemax vessels
13:50 Russian Railways increased Pacific seafood transportation volumes from Primorye by 3.5% in January 2023
13:27 Primorye dispatched over 15,000 TEU containers in gondola cars in January 2023
13:13 MSC agrees to jointly fund settlement related to 2021 Orange County pipeline oil spill
12:38 Singapore-registered container vessel collides with Bahamian ship in Vietnam waters
12:15 Ocean Network Express to add a call at Hakata on its weekly Japan Vietnam Haiphong service
11:45 Maersk reports 2.55 million mt of bunker consumption in the three months to December 31
11:13 Austal Australia delivers 4th Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boat to Royal Australian Navy
10:35 MOL decides to merge two group companies for ferry and coastal RORO vessel business
09:59 IAA PortNews offers open online broadcast of 6th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress on February 15-16
09:56 Mawani and Bahri launch Europe-Asia cargo service via Jeddah Islamic Port
09:22 Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2023 climbed by 7.5% YoY

2023 February 12

16:02 Delivery of HST Marine’s British-built hybrid electric crew transfer vessel highlights expansion of UK shipbuilding
14:55 Skuld signs Poseidon Principles for Marine Insurance
14:03 SIPG invests in Yangtze river delta multimodal transport business
12:19 Svitzer appoints new Global Head of Green Ports
11:07 Incident involving harbour pilot who had fallen overboard - SG Press Centre

2023 February 11

15:18 Renat Mistakhov: ‘We plan to reach Soviet-era volumes with Meteors’
13:21 Port of Savannah receives East Coast's largest STS cranes
12:01 Port of Klaipėda cargo volume drops 21% in 2022
10:19 Holger Kreetz appointed new Chief Operating Officer of Uniper

2023 February 10

18:07 Fujian Mawei starts construction on COSCO Shipping’s LNG-fueled RoRo ship
18:00 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:36 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in January 2022 rose by 21.4% YoY to 21.4 million tonnes
17:35 Fire extinguished at Turkey's Iskenderun port
17:01 Ruslan Davydov appointed as Acting Head of Federal Customs Service
16:57 IMO's project aims to provide an assessment of the state of availability and readiness of low- and zero-carbon ship technology and marine fuels
16:35 DEME subsidiary Global Sea Mineral Resources receives Transocean investment
16:05 CMA CGM introduces its new Egyptian call on its SSL MED services
16:00 Russia will voluntarily reduce its oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in March
15:42 DEME awarded transport and installation contracts for Yeu and Noirmoutier offshore wind farm foundations and substation
15:04 Boluda Towage becomes the world’s leading maritime company in the towage industry
14:42 GC Rieber Shipping signs an agreement with Maas Capital Offshore to buy its 50% share of the icebreaking tug Polar Circle
14:23 Hoegh LNG signs new loan facility agreement for two FSRUs
13:54 Australia and Japan to monitor illicit maritime activities including ship-to-ship transfers
13:02 DNV awards Michelin first AiP for WISAMO inflatable wing sail
12:24 Korean majors form alliance to develop nuclear-powered ships
12:19 12 million tonnes of material to be dredged in Volga-Caspian Canal this year
11:31 Global Ports to consider and approve redomicilation of the Company from Cyprus to Russia
11:08 Final monopile installed by Van Oord at Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind farm
10:40 LNG bunker sales drop in 2022 - Ship & Bunker
10:25 RF Government expands limits of Arctic Capital PDA in Murmansk Region
10:08 Chevron Shipping selects ABS Wavesight’s My Digital Fleet
09:40 Registration is closed for 10th Forum of Dredging Companies in the framework of Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress
09:27 UNDP and The Ocean Cleanup sign MoU to tackle plastic pollution
09:14 AmmPower signs MoU with the Port of Corpus Christi to provide green hydrogen energy solutions
08:07 Seaside LNG announces acquisition of LNG bunker barge Clean Jacksonville from TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico
07:33 Grimaldi acquires a new terminal in the port of Amsterdam
06:35 La Poste Group and the CMA CGM Group sign MoU

2023 February 9

18:37 The Carbon Neutrality certification recognizes Contecon Manzanillo as Mexico’s first carbon-neutral port
18:07 Hoegh Autoliners net profit up 28% to USD 118 million in Q4 2022
17:59 St Petersburg Coastal Stations successfully undergo regular examinations and certifications
17:45 Seaborne container transportation to the Far East totaled 588 thousand units in 2022, up 11% YoY