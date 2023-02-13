2023 February 13 09:22

Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2023 climbed by 7.5% YoY

Image source: Rosmorrechflot

In January 2023, Russian seaports handled 74.9 million tonnes of cargo (+7.5%, year-on-year).

Handling of dry bulk cargo totaled 34.3 million tonnes (+10.6%), liquid bulk cargo - 40.6 million tonnes (+5.0%), according to statistics of Rosmorrechflot shared in its Telegram channel.

Throughput of seaports in the Arctic Basin fell by 2.5% to 8.3 million tonnes. Handling of dry bulk cargo totaled 2.3 million tonnes (+4.4%), liquid bulk cargo - 6 million tonnes (-5%).

Throughput of seaports in the Baltic Basin rose by 0.8% to 22.4 million tonnes. Handling of dry bulk cargo totaled 8.1 million tonnes (-11%), liquid bulk cargo — 14.3 million tonnes (+9%).

The Azov-Black Sea Basin has demonstrated the strongest growth over the recent two decades - by 22.7% to 25.2 million tonnes. Handling of dry bulk cargo totaled 11.9 million tonnes (+39.5%), liquid bulk cargo - 13.3 million tonnes (+10.7%).

Throughput of seaports in the Caspian Basin rose by 1.6% to 0.4 million tonnes. Handling of dry bulk cargo totaled 0.2 million tonnes (+18.3%), liquid bulk cargo - 0.2 million tonnes (-11.9%).

Throughput of seaports in the Far East Basin rose by 3.2% to 18.6 million tonnes. Handling of dry bulk cargo totaled 11.8 million tonnes (+7%), liquid bulk cargo - 6.8 million tonnes (-2.8%).