2023 February 12 14:03

SIPG invests in Yangtze river delta multimodal transport business

SIPG is increasing investment into logistics industry development along Yangtze river and has set up Yangtze River Delta Multi-modal Transportation Company.



With a registered capital of RMB100m ($14.7m), the SIPG’s wholly-owned new multi-modal transportation company is going to provide services covering international and domestic freight forwarder and international shipping agency.



The new company will further promote SIPG’s resources integration, market expansion and project construction in Yangtze river delta, manage logistics and shipping assets in the region, strengthen multi-modal transportation and improve water-to-water transshipments for Shanghai port.



Yangtze river delta is the traditional hinterland of the company to develop container business and a crucial source of cargo supply for the company. The establishment of Yangtze River Delta Multi-modal Transportation Company is in line with the company’s strategy for integrated development of Yangtze river delta, according to SIPG.