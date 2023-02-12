Incident involving harbour pilot who had fallen overboard - SG Press Centre

  • Home
    At about 0250 hrs on 11 February 2023 (Singapore time), the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) Marine Safety Control Centre was alerted that a harbour pilot from PSA Marine (PSAM) had fallen overboard while disembarking from a tugboat to board a PSAM launch boat in waters off Southern Islands, SG press centre said.

    The pilot was wearing a lifejacket at the time of the incident.

    MPA, Police Coast Guard (PCG) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) immediately deployed patrol and emergency response craft to the scene to conduct Search and Rescue operations. MPA also activated divers to conduct underwater search for the missing pilot and issued navigational safety broadcasts to the surrounding vessels to support the search efforts.

    At about 1130 hrs on 11 February 2023, the body of the pilot was recovered and conveyed to PCG Brani Base. Investigations are ongoing.

    MPA was established on 2 February 1996 with the mission to develop Singapore as a premier global hub port and international maritime centre, and to advance and safeguard Singapore’s strategic maritime interests. MPA is the driving force behind Singapore’s port and maritime development, taking on the roles of port authority, maritime and port regulator and planner, international maritime centre champion and national maritime representative. MPA partners with industry, research community and other agencies to enhance safety, security and environmental protection in our waters, facilitate maritime and port operations and growth, expand the cluster of maritime ancillary services, and promote maritime digitalisation and decarbonisation, R&D and manpower development. MPA is responsible for the overall development and growth of the maritime domain and Port of Singapore. In 2022, Singapore remained one of the world’s busiest transshipment hubs with a container throughput of 37.3 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

