2023 February 11 10:19

Holger Kreetz appointed new Chief Operating Officer of Uniper

Kreetz was a project sponsor for the construction of Germany's first LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven



Holger Kreetz, previously head of Uniper's Asset Management division, will become the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and a member of Uniper's Management Board. This was decided by the Uniper Supervisory Board at its meeting today. David Bryson, whose departure Uniper announced at the beginning of the year, will step down from the Management Board of Uniper on February 28. He took over the COO function in November 2019. Likewise, Kreetz will take over from Bryson as Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO).



On January 20, Uniper announced Dr. Jutta A. Dönges as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and successor to Tiina Tuomela. This means that the Board roles of CFO and COO at Uniper will be filled from March 1.



Holger Kreetz holds a degree in engineering (TU Berlin) and a PhD in engineering from the Australian National University, Canberra. He has worked for Uniper and its predecessor companies since 2001, mainly in power generation management. For example, Kreetz organized E.ON's market entry in Turkey about ten years ago and was subsequently COO of EnerjiSA A.S., a joint venture between E.ON and the Turkish Sabanci Group, for three years. Since the founding of Uniper in 2016, Kreetz has been responsible as COO Asset Management for the Düsseldorf-based company's 27 gigawatt asset portfolio ranging from conventional energy to hydrogen with more than 700 employees. Most recently, Holger Kreetz was project sponsor for the construction of Germany's first LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven, which opened last December after only ten months of construction on behalf of the German government. Kreetz is 52 years old, married and a father of two daughters.



