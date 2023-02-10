2023 February 10 12:19

12 million tonnes of material to be dredged in Volga-Caspian Canal this year

The scope of dredging conducted in 2022 totaled 5 million tonnes

In 2022, the scope of dredging conducted as part of the development of Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal totaled 5 million tonnes. It is planned to dredge 12 million tonnes in 2023, Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev told Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the Telegram channel of the Russian Government.

According to earlier reports, 28 units of the dredging fleet were involved in 2022. The scope of dredging performed in 2022 is several times more than the average annual results. The purpose of the dredging was to ensure operation of ships with the draft of 4.2 m.

In 2023, RF Government will provide FSUE Rosmorport with RUB 2.5 billion as a subsidy for dredging at Volga-Caspian Canal. The canal is to be deepened to ensure the passage of ships with a draft of 4.5 m.

Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal is the most important component of infrastructure on the Trans-Caspian route and the North-South international transport corridor. It is Russia’s longest artificial canal (188 km).

North-South international transport corridor (ITC) is a 7,200-kilometre-long transport artery from St Petersburg to ports in Iran and India. North-South ITC has a western and an eastern branch, both running across Iran. The western one foresees cargo transportation by road via Rasht, the eastern one – by railway. The end point in Iran is the port of Bandar Abbas from which cargo can be delivered to India by sea. The western branch also crosses Azerbaijan, the eastern one – Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. Besides, direct water transportation from Russia to Iran by the Caspian Sea is possible.

The volume of Russian cargo transported by the North-South ITC is expected to double by 2030, from the current 17 million tonnes to 32 million tonnes.

The 6th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress will be held on 15-16 February 2023. The Congress is organized by Russia’s leading industry focused media group PortNews. The Congress will combine the 10th Forum of Dredging Companies (February 15) and the 6th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" (February 16).

Read more about the event >>>>