Chevron Shipping selects ABS Wavesight’s My Digital Fleet

  • 2023 February 10 10:08

    ABS Wavesight, an ABS-affiliated company, has been selected to provide greenhouse gas (GHG) and Sea Cargo Charter reporting services to Chevron Shipping Company (CSC). ABS My Digital Fleet (MDF), ABS Wavesight’s flagship platform, will be used to improve CSC’s emissions reporting practices as it pursues lower carbon operations, according to ABS's release.

    CSC plans to use ABS Wavesight to streamline and consolidate existing GHG data collection practices and systems by creating a single repository to use in meeting the International Maritime Organization, European Union, Sea Cargo Charter, and other reporting requirements. MDF’s ability to provide robust data collection, validation and verification will also allow CSC to make more informed, data-based, technical, operational, and commercial decisions.

    ABS MDF seamlessly integrates data to provide real-time insights that facilitate risk management and drive sustainable operations within the maritime and offshore sectors. Key benefits of MDF include optimizing voyage performance, capitalizing fuel-saving opportunities, improving asset risk management, and benchmarking capabilities. MDF leverages connected devices to make real-time data available on a unified platform, further improving communication and efficiency across organizations.

    ABS Wavesight, an ABS-affiliated company, is a global leader in the maritime technology industry pushing to decarbonize operations at sea through digitalization. Through its industry-leading My Digital Fleet and Nautical Systems platforms, ABS Wavesight provides maritime clients innovative fleet management software to improve the reliability and performance of their shipping operations.

