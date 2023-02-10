2023 February 10 07:33

Grimaldi acquires a new terminal in the port of Amsterdam

Through its subsidiary Amsterdam Multipurpose Terminal (AMT), the Grimaldi Group has recently gained strategic assets and a 20-year concession within the port of Amsterdam, according to the company's release.

The assets that AMT bought from the company EMA are located in the Amerikahaven area of the Dutch capital port and cover a surface of over 200,000 m2, including storage areas, adjacent warehouses and logistics areas, as well as two quays – the first, which is about 500 meters long, dedicated to ships deployed on deep sea routes, and the second, about 300 meters long, for the berthing of vessels serving short sea links.

The Neapolitan group holds an 80% stake in AMT, a new company born ahead of the acquisition of the Amsterdam port terminal; the remaining 20% is owned by TMA Holding, a Dutch logistics operator with extensive experience in the management of terminals and warehouses.

With its deep sea connections, the Grimaldi Group has been calling at Amsterdam for over 25 years; currently the port is part of the Central Express service, which regularly connects Northern Europe to West Africa for the transport of rolling stock, containers, general and project cargo.