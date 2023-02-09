2023 February 9 15:38

Port Sukhodol in Primorye to be put into operation in September 2023 - Primorsky Territory Governor

Image source: Primorsky Territory Government

Port Sukhodol is to be put into operation in September 2023, Primorsky Territory Governor Oleg Kozhemyako said at an expanded meeting of the Far East Customs held on February, according to the press center of the regional government.

“Construction and modernization of ports is underway in the region, and these are not just plans: we open port Sukhodol for 20 million tonnes in September and the construction of transport and logistics center for 1 million containers is to begin in summer. That will require a more coordinated work from the customs authorities to cope with the cargo flow which ensures considerable revenues for the country budget and strengthens Russian economy amid sanctions,” said the governor.

According to information obtained by IAA PortNews, the test loading will be held in the port in spring

Oleg Kozhemyako earlier reported about the simultaneous construction of six new ports in the Primorsky Territory. They are to ensure additional 100 million tonnes of cargo turnover. He says about 30 coal terminals are currently operating in the Far East.

An agreement on cooperation in creation of a multifunctional port complex in the Primorsky Territory near the Sukhodol Bay was signed in September 2021 at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). The document was signed by the Primorsky Territory Government, VEB.RF, the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, the Russian Far East and Arctic Development Corporation and the Port Infrastructure Development Center.

Apart from the coal terminal with a capacity of 12 million tonnes that can be later increased to 20 million tonnes (Phase 1 of the project), it is planned to build a deep-water container terminal with a capacity of 3 million TEU by 2025 in Sukhodol Bay (Phase 2) and a grain terminal by 2027 (Phase 3). The port’s total throughput is to exceed 70 million tonnes per year.

Total investments into the project are estimated at RUB 180 billion including investments in the coal terminal under Phase 1 (up to RUB 62 billion). Additional terminals for grain, mineral fertilizers and other cargoes are being considered for construction by 2030.