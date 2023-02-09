2023 February 9 14:35

Port of Aberdeen contracts Boskalis to conduct emergency maintenance dredging works in the River Dee

Port of Aberdeen has contracted Boskalis Westminster to conduct emergency maintenance dredging works in the River Dee, according to the company's release.

Flooding in November 2022 caused significant material to accumulate in the west of the river resulting in the minimum water depths being exceeded at the port’s Torry 6 and Mearns 3 berths. The berths have been out of normal operation since the flooding.

The ‘Manu Pekka’ backhoe dredger is expected to commence dredging from 9 February for approximately five days. A similar workscope was complete in 2016 following Storm Frank.

Stakeholders including Marine Scotland and Dee District Salmon Fisheries Board have been consulted on the planned dredge.