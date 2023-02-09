  • Home
  • 2023 February 9 14:31

    Transportation of containers on Russian Railways’ network in January 2023 rose by 4.8% to 571.5 thousand TEU

    Russian Railways carried more than 6 million tonnes of containerized cargo

    In January 2023, the Russian Railways’ network transported 571,500 loaded and empty Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit containers (TEUs) on all routes, 4.8% more than in the same period of the previous year.

    Containers on domestic routes amounted to 218.6 thousand TEUs, an increase of 7.1%.

    In January 2023 transportation of chemicals and soda totaled 68.4 thousand TEU (+6.9%, year-on-year); timber – 43.8 thousand (-0.2%); industrial goods – 36.9 thousand (-3.7%); machines, machine tools and engines – 34.8 thousand (+17.9%); fabricated metal products – 33.5 thousand (-0.7%); paper – 33 thousand (-4.3%); cars and components – 25.7 thousand (+15.4%); ferrous metal – 21.7 thousand (+6.4%); chemical and mineral fertilizers – 21.2 thousand (up 3.7 times); miscellaneous and groupage freight – 14.6 thousand (+0.7%); construction materials – 13 thousand (+24.2%); non-ferrous metal – 9.6 thousand (-25.7%); crude and petroleum products – 7.2 thousand (+14.5%); grain – 6.7 thousand (up 1.6 times); fish – 3.1 thousand (+30.6%); oilseed residues – 2.9 thousand (up 6.4 times); non-ferrous ore and sulphur feedstock – 2.4 thousand (-35%); industrial feedstock and moulded materials – 1.6 thousand (up 1.7 times); coal  – 1.5 thousand(+3.4%); metal structures – 1 thousand (-0.8%); butter and animal meat – 1.8 thousand (+11.7%); fruit & vegetables and potatoes – 1.7 thousand (up 1.7 times); miscellaneous food products – 21.3 thousand (up 1.5 times).

