2023 February 9 12:40

USDOT announces more than $660 mln available through the Port Infrastructure Development Program

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) has announced a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) making available more than $662 million in Federal Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 funding for MARAD’s Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP).

The President’s infrastructure package provides $450 million annually in funding for the Program.



MARAD’s Port Infrastructure Development Program discretionary grants help eligible applicants including port authorities, states, local governments, indigenous Tribal nations, counties, and other eligible entities complete critical port and port-related infrastructure projects. Grants are awarded on a competitive basis to support projects that improve the safety, efficiency, or reliability of the movement of goods through ports and intermodal connections to ports. MARAD will also consider how projects address climate change and sustainability, equity, and workforce development objectives.



Recent projects funded include installation of fast charging stations and other port electrification components and the development of a scalable plan for transitioning the port and local maritime industry to zero-emission technologies in Jacksonville, Florida; the creation of an intermodal rail yard near an existing port terminal in Kaskaskia, Illinois; and the modernization of electric and stormwater infrastructure and warehouse capacity for the Port of Cleveland by the Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority in Cleveland, Ohio.

In the coming weeks, the Federal Highway Administration will open FY 2022-20223 grant applications for the Reduction of Truck Emissions at Port Facilities program, which will make $160 million available to test, evaluate, and deploy projects that reduce port-related emissions from idling trucks, including through the advancement of port electrification and improvements in efficiency.



