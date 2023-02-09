2023 February 9 11:30

NYK offers support to victims of earthquake in southeastern Turkey

The NYK Group will be donating 10 million yen to the Turkish Red Crescent to help the victims of the earthquake that struck southeastern Turkey on February 6, according to the company's release.

In 1998 the NYK Group established Yusen Logistics Turkey Lojistik Hizmetleri Ltd.Sti. (now Yusen Inci Lojistik ve Ticaret A.S.), and since 2021 has been operating Turkey's first finished-vehicle terminal in Port Yarimca together with a company owned by the OYAK Group, a leading conglomerate in Turkey.