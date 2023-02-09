  • Home
  • News
  • NYK offers support to victims of earthquake in southeastern Turkey
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 February 9 11:30

    NYK offers support to victims of earthquake in southeastern Turkey

    The NYK Group will be donating 10 million yen to the Turkish Red Crescent to help the victims of the earthquake that struck southeastern Turkey on February 6, according to the company's release.

    In 1998 the NYK Group established Yusen Logistics Turkey Lojistik Hizmetleri Ltd.Sti. (now Yusen Inci Lojistik ve Ticaret A.S.), and since 2021 has been operating Turkey's first finished-vehicle terminal in Port Yarimca together with a company owned by the OYAK Group, a leading conglomerate in Turkey.

Другие новости по темам: NYK  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 February 9

18:37 The Carbon Neutrality certification recognizes Contecon Manzanillo as Mexico’s first carbon-neutral port
18:07 Hoegh Autoliners net profit up 28% to USD 118 million in Q4 2022
17:59 St Petersburg Coastal Stations successfully undergo regular examinations and certifications
17:45 Seaborne container transportation to the Far East totaled 588 thousand units in 2022, up 11% YoY
17:35 Port of Helsinki starts demolition of Makasiini Terminal
17:22 Mawani announces the list of consortiums and companies qualified to submit bids for the Saudi Ports Marine Services Project
17:06 Crowley reached a Right of First Refusal agreement to lease and develop an offshore wind terminal at Port Fourchon
16:38 IMO works on helping stranded ships in Ukraine - TradeWinds
16:23 China's Beibu Gulf Port container volumes up 16.8 percent to 7.02 million TEUs in 2022 - Xinhua
16:04 LUKOIL and KazMunayGas signed agreements regarding development project in the Caspian Sea
16:02 Evergreen to discharge at Mersin instead of Iskenderun
15:46 Two Chinese containerships take on a replaceable containerised LNG bunker tank system
15:38 Port Sukhodol in Primorye to be put into operation in September 2023 - Primorsky Territory Governor
15:01 Gasunie to develop international hydrogen network in German North Sea
14:35 Port of Aberdeen contracts Boskalis to conduct emergency maintenance dredging works in the River Dee
14:31 Transportation of containers on Russian Railways’ network in January 2023 rose by 4.8% to 571.5 thousand TEU
14:09 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 06, 2023
13:43 ABS appoints Patrick Ryan as Chief Technology Officer
13:22 Liberian Registry awards AiP to Anemoi’s Rotor Sail systems
12:40 USDOT announces more than $660 mln available through the Port Infrastructure Development Program
12:33 Far East ports not able to handle agreed volumes of petroleum products — Russian Railways
12:12 DP World increases UK volumes by 5% in 2022
11:30 NYK offers support to victims of earthquake in southeastern Turkey
11:01 Aker Solutions revenue up by 15 percent in 2022
10:59 Head of strategy at Port of Barcelona, appointed new secretary general at MEDPorts
10:43 Additional dredging may be required to organize shipping in eastern part of Northern Sea Route
10:35 Singapore and Vietnam Maritime Authorities strengthen ties under MoU on maritime and port cooperation
09:35 The Swedish Transport Agency temporarily suspends ship traffic in Norra Kvarken due to ice conditions in the area
09:22 Introduction of ice restrictions in the ports of Vysotsk and Vyborg postponed till February 22

2023 February 8

18:27 Coin ceremony for cruise ship Explora II takes place at the Fincantieri shipyard in Sestri Ponente
18:01 Stena Drilling announces contract extension with bp for Stena IceMAX
17:44 Wartsila and Carnival Corporation partner in sustainability pilot project to reduce plastic waste
17:24 TGE Marine to supply the cargo handling and fuel gas system for 3x 7,600 cbm LNG bunkering vessels for Seaspan ULC
17:23 Port stations at North Caucasus Railways set new unloading record in January 2023
16:31 Panama ports volume down 1.2% in 2022 - Seatrade
16:27 APM Terminals sold 30.75% minority stake in Global Ports Investments for USD 135 million
16:05 MPA of Singapore discontinues the port dues concession for floating storage units supporting LNG bunkering and breakbulk activities
15:42 Aker Solutions signs Draugen electrification contract
15:38 Alliance enters Russia’s dredging market in 2023
15:14 Global shipbuilding orders added up to 1.96 million CGT in January 2023
14:55 Kamchatka PDA resident put into operation new transport and logistics center of over 1,000 square kilometers
14:55 Mawani and eXtra sign an agreement for a logistics center at King Abdulaziz Port
14:21 TotalEnergies Marine Fuels, Hapag-Lloyd and Jurong Port Universal Terminal start first biofuel bunker term delivery in Singapore
14:02 A. P. Moller – Maersk revenue increases by 32% to USD 81.5bn in 2022
13:49 Russian oil supplies already earmarked for February despite EU embargo - Alexander Novak
13:04 TransContainer increased capacity of its containers by 33% YoY
12:37 82.5 thousand tons of Tengiz oil shipped through the Batumi oil terminal in January
12:06 Cargotec appoints Casimir Lindholm as President and CEO
11:42 Allseas to execute the installation scope for phase one of the Tamar expansion project in East Mediterranean
11:33 RF Ministry of Energy supports introduction of moratorium on rate increases for coal transport by rail in 2023-2024
11:20 Elogen to supply a 2.5 MW electrolyser to CrossWind for an offshore wind project off the coast of the Netherlands
11:05 APM Terminals Gothenburg promotes decarbonisation with electric-truck priority
10:40 Schedule reliability up by 24.8% in 2022 - Sea-Intelligence
10:20 Indian-origin shipping company director in Singapore sentenced to jail for fraud
10:01 KNUD H. HANSEN designs the construction for a Live Fish Carrier for Bakkafrost in the Faroe Islands
09:53 Hapag-Lloyd starts retrofits of 100 ships with new propellers and bulbous bows - Offshore Energy
09:35 China Classification Society assists the "Offshore Oil 301" to achieve successful completion of the first bonded LNG bunkering
09:02 Chinese shipbuilders expand LNG carrier production capacity - BusinessKorea
08:51 Clarkson acquires offshore renewable energy service provider, DHSS
07:20 SCZONE and EBRD to sign the 2nd phase to digitize investors services by the end of the month