2023 February 9 10:59

Head of strategy at Port of Barcelona, appointed new secretary general at MEDPorts

Jordi Torrent, head of strategy at Port of Barcelona, has been appointed secretary general of the Mediterranean ports' association MEDPorts. Torrent's designation has been approved during the association's General Assembly, which was held on February 6 and 7 in Tunis. The assembly has also appointed Pino Musolino, president of the Autorità di Sistema Portuale (AdsP) of the Tyrrhenian Sea Centro Settentrionale, as president of the association.

MEDPorts has 23 members that bring together the main Mediterranean ports, as well as the managing entities of the Moroccan and Tunisian ports: Algeciras, Arzew, Barcelona, Construía, Bejaia, Beirut, Cartagena, Civitavecchia, Durrës, Igoumenitsa, Luka Koper, Malta Freeport , Marseille Fos, Serport Group, Sète, Skikda, Tanger Med, Taranto, Toulon, Valencia, Venezia, Agence Nationale Portuaire-ANP (Morocco) and Office de la Marine Merchant et des Ports-OMMP (Tunisia). The ports associated with MEDPorts represent 70% of the port traffic in the Mediterranean.

Founded in 2018, MEDPorts has the objective of promoting collaboration between Mediterranean ports to face the new challenges of international trade and logistics, while highlighting the centrality and importance of the Mediterranean in new world trade flows. To achieve these milestones, the association has three work committees dedicated to promotion, cooperation, and business development.

The MEDPorts General Assembly held during these two days has focused its debates precisely on the relationship between resilience, infrastructures, and training, with the participation of the Barcelona's Escola Europea Intermodal Transport.