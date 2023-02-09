2023 February 9 09:35

The Swedish Transport Agency temporarily suspends ship traffic in Norra Kvarken due to ice conditions in the area

After consultation with the Icebreaking Management of the Swedish Maritime Administration and the Finnish Transport and Communication Agency (TRAFICOM), the Swedish Transport Agency has decided to temporarily suspend the traffic separation schemes (TSS) as well as the two-way routes "IN NORRA KVARKEN". The suspension will come into force at 0000 UTC on 7 February 2023, according to The Maritime and Civil Aviation Department Swedish Transport Agency's release.

The reason for the suspension is the prevailing ice conditions in the area. These conditions are expected to remain the same until late spring 2023. This temporary suspension is deemed to be cancelled as soon as the ice conditions allow, but no later than 5 May 2023.

The area is mostly covered with solid and drifting ice of variable thickness, and ice channels arise in varying locations. When the ice situation so requires, ship traffic is guided or assisted by Swedish or Finnish icebreakers and the ships receive information about the present ice situation and proposed routes, or sail in convoys headed by the icebreakers.

If the TSSs are not suspended, the ships will have difficulties navigating in accordance with COLREG rule 10. For this reason and under the prevailing ice conditions, this would involve an unacceptable risk for ships passing the area.