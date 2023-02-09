2023 February 9 09:22

Introduction of ice restrictions in the ports of Vysotsk and Vyborg postponed till February 22

The decision is made in view of faborable ice situation

Ice restrictions in the ports of Vysotsk and Vyborg and at the approaches to them come into effect on 22 February 2023 (when a solid ice cover reaches thickness of 10-15 cm).

According to the order signed by the Port Harbour Master Aleksandr Surikov, navigation of ATB units and non-ice-class ships are allowed in ice waters only with the assistance of icebreakers; vessels of Ice1 category are allowed to sail in ice waters independently or with the assistance of icebreakers.

The decision is based on the forecast of ice situation in the Gulf of Finland.

Icebreaker assistance season in the port of Vysotsk began on December 1.