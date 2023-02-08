2023 February 8 14:55

Kamchatka PDA resident put into operation new transport and logistics center of over 1,000 square kilometers

Additional volumes of cargo are also expected with the development of the Northern Sea Route

Technostroy-PK has put into operation a transport and logistics center of over 1 thousand square kilometers to meet the demands of small- and mid-size businesses. The facility is built within the priority development area (PDA) “Kamchatka”. Investments into the project totaled RUB 27.2 million, according to the Russian Far East and Arctic Development Corporation (FEADC).

Aleksandr Ostrovsky, Chief Specialist of FEADC for interaction with Kamchatka PDA residents, says that the region’s economy needs mor transport and logistics centers and storage facilities in view of the growing production, enhanced supplies of cargo to the peninsula, particularly in the framework if investment projects. Additional volumes of cargo are also expected with the development of the Northern Sea Route.

The Northern Sea Route is a single transport system in the Russian Arctic sector. It stretches along the northern coasts of Russia across the seas of the Arctic Ocean (Kara, Laptev, East Siberian, Chukchi seas). The route links the European ports of Russia with the mouths of navigable rivers in Siberia and the Far East. In August 2022, a plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) until 2035 was approved. The plan includes over 150 activities with total financing nearing RUB 1.8 trillion.

According to the plan, the annual cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route is to reach 80 million by 2024, 150 million tonnes by 2030, 220 million tonnes – by 2035.