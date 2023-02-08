2023 February 8 14:21

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels, Hapag-Lloyd and Jurong Port Universal Terminal start first biofuel bunker term delivery in Singapore

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels has successfully completed its first refuelling of a Hapag-Lloyd container vessel in Singapore with sustainable, UCOME (Used Cooking Oil Methyl Ester)-based, marine biofuel, according to the company's release.

This inaugural bunker operation marks the start of a term supply agreement between the two companies, which commits TotalEnergies to provide VLSFO (Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil) blended with 24% second-generation, waste-based and ISCC-certified UCOME to Hapag-Lloyd’s fleet. Based on a well-to-wake assessment, this B24 biofuel blend will reduce approximately 20% of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions compared with conventional fuel oil.

As part of this milestone operation, Hapag-Lloyd’s 15,000 TEU container vessel, Afif, took on 2,000 MT of biofuel on 20th January 2023. The ship-to-ship biofuel transfer was made possible with the services rendered by Jurong Port Universal Terminal Pte Ltd (JPUT). JPUT also took on 100 percent UCOME bio-component into their storage tanks for the first time, which further underscores the significance of this operation.

With a fleet of 252 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.8 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. The company has around 14,500 employees and more than 400 offices in 137 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 3.0 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 123 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.

Jurong Port Universal Terminal (JPUT) offers 2.33 million cubic metres of petroleum storage capacity and has been providing integrated business solutions. JPUT’s services are available 24/7 and till date, JPUT have served more than 70,000 vessels and delivered over 400 million tons of oil products.



With over three decades of market experience, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels is TotalEnergies’ dedicated business unit in charge of worldwide bunkering activities. A long-term partner to the global shipping industry, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels serves more than 200 shipping customers across over 130 ports in Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa. Its headquarters is located in Singapore, with two satellite offices in Paris and Geneva.

In order to help its shipping customers adopt the cleanest available marine fuels today, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels has made key commitments to supply marine LNG, bioLNG and biofuels at strategic bunker hubs. As part of its ongoing work in various maritime coalitions and cross-industry R&D initiatives, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels is also helping to shape the production of decarbonized future fuels for shipping.



TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies on a global scale: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.