2023 February 8 12:37

82.5 thousand tons of Tengiz oil shipped through the Batumi oil terminal in January

The volume of transshipment of oil from the Tengiz oil field through the Batumi oil terminal in January 2023 amounted to 82.5 thousand tons, according to KazTransOil JSC.

Transshipment of oil from the Tengiz oil field through the Batumi Oil Terminal LLC is bound by the contract signed in 2022 for a period of up to April 30, 2023.

Batumi Oil Terminal LLC is a subsidiary organization of KazTransOil JSC (100% stake). The production assets in Georgia are operated through the Batumi oil terminal.

«KazTransOil» JSC as a national operator of trunk pipelines in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It provides services for the transportation of oil to the domestic market, for transit and for export.