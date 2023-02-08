  • Home
  • News
  • Cargotec appoints Casimir Lindholm as President and CEO
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 February 8 12:06

    Cargotec appoints Casimir Lindholm as President and CEO

    Cargotec's Board of Directors has appointed Casimir Lindholm as Cargotec's new President and CEO as of 1 April 2023, until which Cargotec’s current President and CEO Mika Vehviläinen will hold his position, according to the company's release.

    Mr. Lindholm has held CEO positions both in Eltel and Lemminkäinen and many board memberships, bringing a wealth of experience to Cargotec. Casimir Lindholm has been a member of Cargotec's Board of Directors since 2021, and due to his appointment, he will no longer be available for re-election in Cargotec’s AGM on 23 March 2023.

    Mika Vehviläinen was appointed as Cargotec CEO in 2013. Cargotec announced on 20 December 2022, that Mr. Vehviläinen had informed the Board of his intention to retire from Cargotec during 2023, in accordance with the terms of his CEO service contract and that Cargotec’s Board of Directors had initiated a search for a successor for the CEO Mika Vehviläinen. Mr. Vehviläinen will remain at the disposal of the Board of Directors as an advisor until the end of February 2024, after which he will retire.

    Cargotec enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4 billion and it employs around 11,500 people.

Другие новости по темам: appointments, Cargotec  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 February 8

18:27 Coin ceremony for cruise ship Explora II takes place at the Fincantieri shipyard in Sestri Ponente
18:01 Stena Drilling announces contract extension with bp for Stena IceMAX
17:44 Wartsila and Carnival Corporation partner in sustainability pilot project to reduce plastic waste
17:24 TGE Marine to supply the cargo handling and fuel gas system for 3x 7,600 cbm LNG bunkering vessels for Seaspan ULC
17:23 Port stations at North Caucasus Railways set new unloading record in January 2023
16:31 Panama ports volume down 1.2% in 2022 - Seatrade
16:27 APM Terminals sold 30.75% minority stake in Global Ports Investments for USD 135 million
16:05 MPA of Singapore discontinues the port dues concession for floating storage units supporting LNG bunkering and breakbulk activities
15:42 Aker Solutions signs Draugen electrification contract
15:38 Alliance enters Russia’s dredging market in 2023
15:14 Global shipbuilding orders added up to 1.96 million CGT in January 2023
14:55 Kamchatka PDA resident put into operation new transport and logistics center of over 1,000 square kilometers
14:55 Mawani and eXtra sign an agreement for a logistics center at King Abdulaziz Port
14:21 TotalEnergies Marine Fuels, Hapag-Lloyd and Jurong Port Universal Terminal start first biofuel bunker term delivery in Singapore
14:02 A. P. Moller – Maersk revenue increases by 32% to USD 81.5bn in 2022
13:49 Russian oil supplies already earmarked for February despite EU embargo - Alexander Novak
13:04 TransContainer increased capacity of its containers by 33% YoY
12:37 82.5 thousand tons of Tengiz oil shipped through the Batumi oil terminal in January
12:06 Cargotec appoints Casimir Lindholm as President and CEO
11:42 Allseas to execute the installation scope for phase one of the Tamar expansion project in East Mediterranean
11:33 RF Ministry of Energy supports introduction of moratorium on rate increases for coal transport by rail in 2023-2024
11:20 Elogen to supply a 2.5 MW electrolyser to CrossWind for an offshore wind project off the coast of the Netherlands
11:05 APM Terminals Gothenburg promotes decarbonisation with electric-truck priority
10:40 Schedule reliability up by 24.8% in 2022 - Sea-Intelligence
10:20 Indian-origin shipping company director in Singapore sentenced to jail for fraud
10:01 KNUD H. HANSEN designs the construction for a Live Fish Carrier for Bakkafrost in the Faroe Islands
09:53 Hapag-Lloyd starts retrofits of 100 ships with new propellers and bulbous bows - Offshore Energy
09:35 China Classification Society assists the "Offshore Oil 301" to achieve successful completion of the first bonded LNG bunkering
09:02 Chinese shipbuilders expand LNG carrier production capacity - BusinessKorea
08:51 Clarkson acquires offshore renewable energy service provider, DHSS
07:20 SCZONE and EBRD to sign the 2nd phase to digitize investors services by the end of the month
06:19 HHLA's subsidiary prepares concept study for a hydrogen bunker station on the deep-sea island of Helgoland

2023 February 7

18:37 Gothenburg Port Authority CEO Elvir Dzanic to resign in August
18:07 TotalEnergies obtains two CO2 storage licenses in the Danish North Sea
18:01 Oil price cap does not apply to Russian petroleum product processed by being blended in a third country
17:43 ST Engineering acquires new site in Singapore for its commercial ship repair business
17:40 First section of Houston Ship Channel expansion complete
17:33 DNV to assess the viability of blending hydrogen into South Korea's gas transmission network
17:15 COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Guangdong) yard to retrofit the main engines aboard two LPG carriers from the fleet of Tianjin Southwest Maritime
16:47 Kalmar’s eco-efficient hybrid straddle carriers to enhance fleet productivity at DP World Antwerp Gateway
16:21 Emergency Arbitration claims initiated by Euronav fully dismissed
16:02 Onboard hydrogen fuel cell project wins EUR 15 mln funding
15:44 New Balearia innovative fast ferry will feature Wartsila propulsion solutions
15:14 Uniper and Greenko sign exclusivity for Green Ammonia offtake to EU from India’s first Green Ammonia Project in Kakinada
14:48 Italy’s Campostano Anchor updates its fleet with an eco-efficient Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane
14:24 Vopak and Port of Antwerp-Bruges to redevelop former Gunvor site
14:02 Jumbo Offshore completes the transportation and wet storage of a riser caisson for Technip FMC
13:42 Wilhelmsen Ship Management and Affinity Shipping team up to launch full EU emissions reporting and trading services
13:39 Monjasa and HOST PtX Esbjerg sign an agreement on logistics services and offtake of green ammonia for the maritime sector
13:12 Saudi yard IMI inks agreements worth $350m to enhance operations
12:31 Port Authority of Singapore receives award for engineering innovations for Tuas Port Phase 1 Reclamation Project
12:00 UK government invests £77 million in clean maritime technology
11:30 Hudong-Zhonghua secured 37 large size LNG carrier orders in 2022
11:04 World’s largest containership squeezes through Suez Canal
10:41 Cargotec names Casimir Lindholm as new President and CEO
10:39 Suez Canal Authority denies the published information on the contracting of a company to provide its services
10:24 Russian Railways’ freight volumes to the East exceeded those to the West for the first time
10:13 Over 2,000 foreign workers to be added to Korean shipyards this month - Pulse
09:59 NOVATEK and Deepak Fertilisers sign MoU on LNG and low-carbon ammonia
09:28 MRTS supports the 6th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress as its Sponsor