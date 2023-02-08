2023 February 8 12:06

Cargotec appoints Casimir Lindholm as President and CEO

Cargotec's Board of Directors has appointed Casimir Lindholm as Cargotec's new President and CEO as of 1 April 2023, until which Cargotec’s current President and CEO Mika Vehviläinen will hold his position, according to the company's release.

Mr. Lindholm has held CEO positions both in Eltel and Lemminkäinen and many board memberships, bringing a wealth of experience to Cargotec. Casimir Lindholm has been a member of Cargotec's Board of Directors since 2021, and due to his appointment, he will no longer be available for re-election in Cargotec’s AGM on 23 March 2023.



Mika Vehviläinen was appointed as Cargotec CEO in 2013. Cargotec announced on 20 December 2022, that Mr. Vehviläinen had informed the Board of his intention to retire from Cargotec during 2023, in accordance with the terms of his CEO service contract and that Cargotec’s Board of Directors had initiated a search for a successor for the CEO Mika Vehviläinen. Mr. Vehviläinen will remain at the disposal of the Board of Directors as an advisor until the end of February 2024, after which he will retire.



Cargotec enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4 billion and it employs around 11,500 people.