2023 February 8 11:05

APM Terminals Gothenburg promotes decarbonisation with electric-truck priority

The first electric trucks are now in operation, and as the Nordic region’s largest container port, APM Terminals Gothenburg will encourage haulage companies that have started their journey towards electrified truck transport with a new priority solution, according to the company's release.

Every day, an average of 1,000 trucks pass through the gates of APM Terminals Gothenburg. Only a few of these trucks are currently electric, but APM Terminals and its partners in the Gothenburg goods hub want to encourage the transition.

The new solution - to be implemented on 1 March 2023 - will allow electric trucks to bypass other trucks at APM Terminals via a reserved lane, and they will be allocated priority handling within the terminal area.