2023 February 8 10:40

Schedule reliability up by 24.8% in 2022 - Sea-Intelligence

Sea-Intelligence has published issue 137 of the Global Liner Performance (GLP) report, with schedule reliability figures up to and including December 2022. As the report itself is quite comprehensive and covers schedule reliability across 34 different trade lanes and 60+ carriers, this press release will only cover the global highlights from the full report.

On a Y/Y level, schedule reliability was up by 24.8 percentage points. The average delay for LATE vessel arrivals had been dropping consistently since the turn of the year. In December 2022 however, average delay increased slightly, by 0.34 days M/M and reached 5.43 days.

MSC was the most reliable top-14 carrier in December with 63.3%, followed by Maersk with 60.1%. The next 10 carriers recorded schedule reliability between 50%-60%, with only Yang Ming and ZIM recording schedule reliability of under 50%, at 47.7% and 47.2%, respectively. 10 of the top-14 carriers recorded a M/M improvement in schedule reliability in December 2022, while MSC recorded no change, and 3 carriers recorded a decline. Yang Ming recorded the largest increase of 5.3 percentage points, while ZIM recorded the largest M/M decline of -6.1 percentage points. All carriers recorded double-digit Y/Y improvements though.