2023 February 8 08:51

Clarkson acquires offshore renewable energy service provider, DHSS

Clarkson Port Services B.V. has completed the acquisition of DHSS, a provider of integrated logistics services to the offshore renewable industry, based in The Netherlands, according to the company's release.

Established in 1997, and with a presence across a number of ports in The Netherlands, DHSS acts as a gateway to offshore wind farms, with services spanning the lifecycle of turbine installation, day-to-day operation and ongoing maintenance with sector-specialist coordination of port logistics, warehousing and helicopter movements from strategically located marshalling ports. Over the past decade, the business has grown substantially by extending its portfolio of clients internationally.

Clarkson Port Services is active in the offshore renewables, dry bulk and oil & gas sectors. With strategically located ports across the UK and Ireland, it provides turn-key services including port agency, freight forwarding, customs clearance, terminal handling, shortsea broking and procurement of tools and consumables.

Combined, DHSS and Clarkson Port Services will form a 200-strong team. DHSS will continue to operate from its Den Helder headquarters and will be integrated within the Clarkson Port Services business. Collectively, it establishes the enlarged business as a sector leader.





