2023 February 7 18:37
Gothenburg Port Authority CEO Elvir Dzanic to resign in August
On Tuesday, Gothenburg Port Authority CEO Elvir Dzanic formally submitted his letter of resignation. Dzanic intends to continue leading the company together with Vice President Malin Collin until August 7, according to the company's release.
Elvir Dzanic took over as CEO of the Gothenburg Port Authority in June 2019. Next, he will take on the role of CEO of shipping company Wallenius Sol.
