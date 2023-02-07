2023 February 7 16:47

Kalmar’s eco-efficient hybrid straddle carriers to enhance fleet productivity at DP World Antwerp Gateway

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has secured a significant order from long-term customer DP World for nine Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers. The machines will be deployed at the company's Antwerp Gateway terminal in Belgium. The order was booked in Cargotec's 2023 Q1 order intake, with delivery scheduled for Q4 2023, according to the company's release.

DP World Antwerp Gateway is renowned by its customers for its unrivalled productivity, advanced technology and outstanding intermodal connectivity. The terminal is a joint venture between DP World Antwerp Holding, Cosco, Terminal Link and Duisport group. DP World currently operates a fleet of 58 Kalmar straddle carriers, of which 42 are hybrid models.

The new machines will have a lifting capacity of 60 tons, which is a new offering from Kalmar designed to improve productivity at the terminal by enabling twin lifting of heavier container combinations. They will replace older machines from the existing fleet at Antwerp. Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers can cut fuel consumption by up to 40% compared to equivalent diesel-powered machines.

Kalmar is the global leader in sustainable cargo handling for ports, terminals, distribution centres and heavy industry. Kalmar is part of Cargotec.