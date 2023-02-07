2023 February 7 15:14

Uniper and Greenko sign exclusivity for Green Ammonia offtake to EU from India’s first Green Ammonia Project in Kakinada

Uniper and Greenko ZeroC Private Limited, the green molecule production arm of the Greenko Group, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and Heads of Terms for Uniper to enter into exclusive negotiations for the offtake of green ammonia from Phase 1 of Greenko ZeroC’s ammonia production facility in Kakinada. Under the MoU, Greenko and Uniper intend to negotiate a first of its kind innovative pricing, supply and tenure structure for a supply and purchase agreement for 250,000 tonnes per annum of Green Ammonia (GASPA) based on the Heads of Terms.

Greenko’s Kakinada project is a multi-phase green ammonia production and export facility adding up to 1 MTPA of Green Ammonia production capacity by 2027. The first phase of Greenko’s facility in Kakinada produces Green Ammonia based on an electrolyser powered by Round the Clock (RTC) renewable electricity produced by 2.5 GW of renewable assets in India and reinforced by their Pinnapuram Integrated Renewable Energy Storage Plant (IRESP).

The key differentiator that sets this project apart is the integration of pumped storage plant to balance out the intermittent and seasonality of renewable production and achieve a high annual plant load factor upwards of 85 %, allowing for flexible and dispatchable supply of Green Ammonia competitively.

Aside from Green Ammonia, Uniper and Greenko also intend to collaborate on the deployment of similar flexible renewable electricity to other Hydrogen products such as E-Methanol and Sustainable Aviation Fuels.



Greenko Group, India’s energy transition company, has an installed capacity of 7.5 GW across solar, wind and hydro assets spread over ~100+ projects across 15 states and delivers 20+ TWh of renewable energy annually, constituting ~1.5-2% of India’s total electricity consumption.



Düsseldorf-based Uniper is an international energy company with activities in more than 40 countries. With around 7,000 employees, it makes an important contribution to security of supply in Europe. Uniper’s core businesses are power generation in Europe, global energy trading, and a broad gas portfolio. Uniper procures gas – including liquefied natural gas (LNG) – and other energy sources on global markets. The company owns and operates gas storage facilities with a capacity of more than 7 billion cubic meters. Uniper plans for its 22.5 GW of installed power-generating capacity in Europe to be carbon-neutral by 2035. The company already ranks among Europe’s largest operators of hydroelectric plants and intends to further expand solar and wind energy, which are essential for a more sustainable and autonomous future.



