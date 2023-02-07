2023 February 7 14:48

Italy’s Campostano Anchor updates its fleet with an eco-efficient Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane

Campostano Anchor, part of the Campostano Group (CG), has ordered a Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane for general cargo and bulk material handling to update their existing fleet at their terminal in Savona, northern Italy. The order was booked in December 2022 and the crane will be delivered in June 2023, according to the company's release.



The new crane is a Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald ESP.6 Mobile Harbor Crane, with a working radius of 49 m and a lifting capacity of 125 t to serve vessels up to Panamax class. Its strong lifting capacity curves improve cargo handling rates and a high classification ensures a long service life. The crane uses the innovative Konecranes hybrid drive, which comprises an EU Stage V diesel engine paired with an ultracapacitor that can be recharged by energy recovered from lowering and braking motions. This gives the power needed for peak performance, while saving fuel when moving lighter loads.

For a better understanding of how their crane is operating, Campostano Anchor will use TRUCONNECT remote monitoring. The crane sends its data via a secure mobile connection to the Konecranes cloud service, accessible through the customer web portal yourKONECRANES. Whether their ESP.6 is online or offline, Campostano can get a full overview of the crane, with information such as fuel consumption and handling performance, as well as a detailed analysis of every load cycle and diagnostic messages. With a combination of remote monitoring and a tailored spare parts package, local technicians will have the resources they need for fast and efficient maintenance. Konecranes digital services align well with Italy’s National Industry 4.0 Plan, a state strategy that encourages industrial innovation.

Established in 1927, Campostano Group has a long and successful history of comprehensive multimodal shipping services. CG consists of 20 companies including Campostano Anchor, which is based in Savona. CG also operates Savona Terminals, with three berths supported by expansive storage facilities as well as rail and road connections inland.

