2023 February 7 14:24

Vopak and Port of Antwerp-Bruges to redevelop former Gunvor site

Dutch tank storage company Vopak is acquiring the shares of Gunvor Petroleum Antwerp from commodity trader Gunvor Group Ltd (“Gunvor”), giving it access to the Gunvor concession in the Antwerp port area, according to the company's release. Vopak is committed to sustainably redeveloping the site. For example, together with the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, the company will focus on joint development/implementation to support renewable energy. This is another important step towards a climate-neutral economy.

The site is some 105 hectares in size and offers deep-sea, river, road and rail access, as well as pipeline connections to Northwest Europe. The adjacent and future pipelines are suitable for transporting i.a. propylene, ethylene, CO2 and hydrogen.



Vopak will reconfigure the concession with the primary aim of making a positive contribution to the decarbonisation of the industrial cluster on the Antwerp port platform. Where necessary, soil remediation will take place in close consultation with internal and external experts and authorities. Furthermore, the Port of Antwerp-Bruges and Vopak will continue their discussions to structure their common strategic ambition, which is to jointly develop a new green energy hub.



Royal Vopak is an independent tank storage company.