Wilhelmsen Ship Management and Affinity Shipping team up to launch full EU emissions reporting and trading services

Global ship manager pools expertise with independent ship broker to offer a unique package of services to assist ship owners and operators navigate and comply with regulations as shipping gears up for emissions trading debut, according to the company's release.

Wilhelmsen Ship Management (WSM) and Affinity Shipping have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly establish an independent company that will provide comprehensive compliance services related to the EU ETS (European Union Emission Trading System).

The company’s offering will be the first of its kind, offering a complete outsourcing service for shipping ETS management. The service integrates technical ship management and carbon allowance procurement to support shipowners, managers, and operators in the new era of emissions compliance. Following the agreement in December among EU negotiators to include maritime shipping in the EU ETS, ship owners and operators will need to acquire emission permits for 40% of their applicable emissions in 2024, increasing to 70% in 2025, and 100% in 2026 and every year thereafter.

WSM brings technical management expertise to the table, including verification of emissions reports and compliance with the existing EU Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) framework, while Affinity brings experience in the sale and purchase of carbon products, EU Allowances (EUA) registry management, analysis of ETS exposure, and regulated advice on emissions markets.



WSM is the ship management arm of the Wilhelmsen group and one of the industry’s largest third-party ship managers with the most extensive global maritime network. Affinity Shipping has had a carbon desk since 2018 and provides client-specific regulated advice and agency broker services for carbon emissions management. The new joint venture company will be based in Oslo, Norway.



Wilhelmsen Ship Management (WSM) is a part of Wilhelmsen Maritime Services, a Wilh. Wilhelmsen Group company. WSM is one of the world’s largest third-party ship managers with a portfolio of more than 450 vessels and 11,000 active seafarers. WSM provides technical and crew management services for various vessel segments: LNG/LPG; Ro-Ro and PCC/PCTC vessels; FPSO/FSO; Container; Cruise; Bulk; Seismic; and Offshore. WSM manages vessels from seven offices worldwide alongside a crewing network of 21 manning offices in 13 countries.



Affinity (Shipping) LLP is an independent shipbroker that covers tankers, dry cargo, LNG, S&P, newbuilding, and offshore. Affinity Carbon Solutions provides carbon market access services for shipping portfolio emissions management and is regulated by the FCA to advise on emissions allowances and their derivatives, including futures and options.