  • 2023 February 7 11:30

    Hudong-Zhonghua secured 37 large size LNG carrier orders in 2022

    China Sate Shipbuilding Corporation’s (CSSC) arm, Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, had made a breakthrough in large-size LNG carrier construction market and inked orders for 37 newbuildings in 2022, according to Seatrade.

    Annual newly received order volume of large-size LNG carriers hit a record high last year. The market share increased from less than 7% to 21.8%, ranking the No.2 among global market.

    The shipyard is planning to multiply its LNG carrier production capacity this year and optimize layout for the whole industry chain, according to CSSC.

    Currently, Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding is constructing the second phase project of Changxing shipbuilding base to improve its LNG carrier building capacity. Scheduled to be progressively delivered during 2023 and 2024, annual LNG carrier construction capacity of Hudong-Zhonghua can be improve from 5-6 vessels to 10-12 vessels upon the completion of the second phase base in Changxing.

    The existing orders on hand of Hudong-Zhonghua can keep the yard at full production till 2028.

