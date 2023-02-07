2023 February 7 10:39

Suez Canal Authority denies the published information on the contracting of a company to provide its services

Adm. Ossama Rabiee, Chairman and Managing Director of the Suez Canal Authority, has denied the information published by anonymous accounts on a number of social media platforms on the SCA's 99 year-long concession agreement with a company that would provide the SCA's own services, and deems such allegations completely unacceptable. H.E. has also asserted the absolute Egyptian sovereignty over the Suez Canal; both politically and economically, and in all matters pertaining to the waterway's administration, operation and maintenance at all times, according to the company's release.

Adm. Rabiee has stressed the SCA's responsibility towards the public by announcing all forms of cooperation the national organization enters into; be it in the form of agreements, contracts, MoUs, etc., as well as the basic points upon which the SCA is contracting with other entities and to what end.