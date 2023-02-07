2023 February 7 09:28

MRTS supports the 6th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress as its Sponsor

MRTS is a Russian leader in construction of pipelines, underwater and hydraulic engineering facilities in any climatic conditions

MezhRegionTruboprovodStroy JSC (MRTS) sponsors the 6th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress which is to be held on 15-16 February 2023 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation (Moscow).

The Congress will combine the 10th Forum of Dredging Companies (February 15) and the 6th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" (February 16). The Congress organized by Russia’s leading industry focused media group PortNews in partnership with FSUE Rosmorport and FSUE Hydrographic Company. It is supported by the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), Rosatom, and FSUE Natsrybresurs.

MRTS is a Russian company established in 1999. With its many years of experience in construction the company the company implements large-scale infrastructure projects including those in the Far North and other areas with extreme climatic and hydrogeological conditions.

MRTS offers turnkey construction of underwater engineering facilities for the trunk pipelines of the oil and gas complex including the laying of pipelines, fiber-optic communication lines and umbilicals along the seabed and across major rivers and water barriers; performs comprehensive dredging works with backfilling of trenches; builds seaport facilities in the Arctic and subarctic regions as well as artificial land structures.

MRTS execution of a complete cycle of works: from designing to construction and commissioning of facilities.

MRTS has the production and human resources to implement large-scale projects of various levels of complexity: own base of over 50 hectares; over 30 fleet units with advanced equipment; over 600 equipment units; over 500 units of welding equipment; qualified personnel of over 2,000 people.

Unique technologies, the most advanced specialized fleet in Russia and technical equipment have secured MRTS’ leadership in construction of hydraulic engineering facilities and dredging. Participants of the VI Congress "Hydraulic Structures and Dredging" will discuss new infrastructure projects in Russia, as well as best practices in the field of creating hydraulic structures and dredging. An industry exhibition will be held in the lobby. An online broadcast of the congress is provided.

