2023 February 6 18:03

Freeport of Ventspils Ro-Ro cargo volumes up 4% to 2.35 million tonnes in 2022

In 2022 the new ferry traffic records are set in the history of the Freeport of Ventspils Authority. Pre-pandemic statistics have not only been reached, but surpassed. During 12 years, the volume of Ro-Ro cargo in the Freeport of Ventspils has increased almost 200 times, according to the company's release.

For several years now, thanks to a strategic decision by the ferry operator “Stena Line”, the Port of Ventspils has been the main logistics route between the Baltics and Scandinavia. The ferry line between Ventspils and the Norvik port of Nynäshamn, near Stockholm, runs 24 times a week (12 sailings each way), providing the shortest sea link between the regions.

In 2022, Ro-Ro or ferries carried 2.35 million tonnes of freight, an increase of 4% more than in 2021. Last year, Ro-Ro cargo accounted for 16 % of the total cargo volume in the Port of Ventspils.

The development of ferry services in the Port of Ventspils was purposefully started at the turn of the century as one of the cargo diversification directions, as well as an important stimulus for industrial development, as it offers a convenient opportunity for the export of manufactured goods. The first ferry route from Ventspils to Västervik in Sweden was opened in 2000. Since then, the volume of ferry cargo has increased by almost 200 times.

In order to further develop the Ro-Pax segment in the Freeport of Ventspils, the Freeport of Ventspils Authority, the operator “Stena Line” and the ferry terminal “Noord Natie Ventspils Terminals” continue to invest in the development of the infrastructure necessary for ferry traffic. Last year, new safety equipment was installed, the quay was equipped with a hydraulic ramp, and the quay bed was strengthened. This year, it is planned to install a ship sewage collection point, build storm poles for additional safety and rebuild the shock absorber system, modernise border control points, ticket offices, reinforce the quay bed and provide electric charging for cars in the car park.

In 2022, the terminals operating in the Freeport of Ventspils handled a total of 14.8 million tonnes, an increase of 33 %. Oil products continue to account for the largest share of cargo in the port. Coal was the second largest cargo group, while the third – Ro-Ro (ferry-carried) freights. The volume of metal cargo handled quadrupled as well.