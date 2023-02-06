2023 February 6 16:14

RF Government expands programme to compensate expenses for transportation of goods to North-West ports

The subsidy limit is increased to RUB 500 million

RF Government has expanded its programme to compensate the expenses for transportation of goods to the ports of Russia’s North-West. The subsidy limit has been increased from RUB 300 million to RUB 500 million. The maximum subsidy to compensate the expenses for transportation of timber products will be increased from 80 to 100%. The changes will be in force in the ports of the North-Western Federal District up to 30 June 2023, according to the Telegram channel following RF Government.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has given instructions to the Ministry of Industry and Trade and Russian Export Center to respond promptly to the companies’ requests while Vice Prime Minister Andrey Belousov has been asked to ensure individual control of this work.

The programme to compensate the expenses for transportation of industrial goods was launched in summer 2022 under the national project “International Cooperation and Export”. Allocation of RUB 8 billion is foreseen.