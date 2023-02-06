2023 February 6 15:19

BSM managed Service Operation Vessel “Windea Leibniz” finished an extensive upgrade at Ulstein Shipyard in Norway

On 4 February 2023, BSM managed Service Operation Vessel (SOV) “Windea Leibniz” finished an extensive upgrade at Ulstein Shipyard in Norway, according to the company's release. With an increase of cabins from 60 to over 80, the vessel has transitioned from an SOV to a Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (CSOV). Additionally, the ship received one extra pedestal on the stern for Baltic Sea operations to complement the existing pedestal for North Sea use.

The ultra-modern SOV was built in 2017 at Ulstein Shipyard for Bernhard Schulte Offshore to efficiently service offshore wind farms in the North Sea. The vessel functions as a reliable and environmentally sound platform for wind farm operations and maintenance support, technician accommodation and transport, and the provision of safe and reliable access to offshore installations.



The upgrade included a 50% increase of accommodation capacities on board. Therefore, extensive reconstruction measures including shifting of the changing/drying rooms, conference rooms and day rooms were executed. In total the cabin capacity was increased from 63 to 81 cabins. Now “Windea Leibniz” can accommodate up to 85 technical staff for wind farms, service personnel and crew.

The second major milestone was the installation of a new height-adjustable pedestal for the motion compensating gangway, making the vessel more flexible in offshore wind farms. Now the gangway can operate in a range between 17.5 metres and 23 metres height above waterline when fully extended.



The third milestone focussed on the installation of a second pedestal for the gangway at stern. It enables “Windea Leibniz” to also sail in offshore wind parks in the Baltic Sea where service platforms are generally lower located than in the North Sea.



