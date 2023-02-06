2023 February 6 14:55

DP World container volumes up 1.4% to 79.0 million TEUs in 2022

DP World Limited handled 79.0 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) across its global portfolio of container terminals in full year 2022, with gross container volumes increasing by 1.4% year-on-year on a reported basis and up 2.8% on a like-for-like basis. On a 4Q2022 basis, DP World handled 19.5 million TEU, up 2.4% on a like-for-like basis, according to the company's release.

2022 gross volume growth was broad based with Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Australia, and Americas regions all delivering like-for-like growth. At an asset level, Jebel Ali (UAE), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Angola (Angola), Sokhna (Egypt), London Gateway (UK), Constanta (Romania), Caucedo (Dominican Republic), Posorja (Ecuador), DP World Santos (Brazil) and all the company's ports in Australia (Brisbane, Sydney, Fremantle and Melbourne) delivered a solid performance.

Jebel Ali (UAE) handled 14.0 million TEU in 2022, up 1.7% year-on-year.

At a consolidated level, the company's terminals handled 46.1 million TEU during 2022, increasing 1.5% on a reported basis and up 0.7% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis.

Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, commented: “We are delighted to report another solid volume performance with like-for-like growth of 2.8% in 2022, which is once again ahead of industry forecast of a marginal decline of -0.5%. This outperformance continues to demonstrate that we are in the right locations and our strategy to offer integrated supply chain solutions to beneficial cargo owners is bearing fruit.

“Growth was driven by Asia Pacific, Americas and Australia region. Encouragingly, Jebel Ali’s (UAE) high margin origin & destination cargo grew by 8.6%, with overall volume growth steady at 1.7% for the year.”