2023 February 6 14:35

IHC Dredging delivers Beagle 4 to Gebr. van der Lee

Trailing suction hopper dredger TEUNIS HUIBERTUS, a Beagle 4, has been handed over to contractor Gebr. van der Lee on 1 February 2023, after a successful sea trial in mid-January, according to the company's release. The Beagle 4 belongs to the series of standard medium-sized trailing suction hopper dredgers from IHC Dredging, which are equipped with the latest innovations and state-of-the-art dredging equipment.

The delivery of the Beagle 4 marks the start of a new phase of IHC Dredging’s collaboration with Gebr. van der Lee.

The Beagle 4 significantly expands the dredging capacity of Gebr. van der Lee.