2023 February 6 13:51

Rosmorport announces tender for dredging on Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal

Image source: Rosmorport

FSUE Rosmorport has issued a request for quotations to select an organization for a contract on implementation of maintenance dredging on Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal (between 160,0 and 170 km) in 2023.

According to the official portal for public procurement, initial (maximum) price of the contract is RUB 266,180,958.85.

Bidding deadline – 13 February 2023 with the results to be announced on 20 February 2023.

