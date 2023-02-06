2023 February 6 12:49

INPEX Corporation completes ammonia bunker barge study - Ship & Bunker

Tokyo-based exploration and production company INPEX Corporation has completed a study looking into the possibility of developing an ammonia bunker delivery vessel, according to the company's release.

The concept study was conducted jointly with Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, INPEX said in a statement on its website on Thursday. The study was part of INPEX's strategy of commercialising three or more hydrogen or ammonia projects and producing 100,000 mt/year of the fuels by 2030.

"The joint concept study involved the evaluation of a highly versatile ammonia bunkering vessel with sufficient tank capacity and maneuverability as well as infrastructure compatible with a variety of ammonia-powered vessel types, fully leveraging INPEX's knowledge of liquefied natural gas transportation, cargo handling operations and ship/shore compatibility," the company said in the statement.

"Going forward, INPEX will conduct further technical evaluations based on the findings of the study as well as the technical issues that were identified, with the aim of promoting the use of ammonia as a marine fuel expected to contribute to the reduction of GHG emissions in the maritime sector toward the realization of a carbon-neutral society. "INPEX will also continue to work on supplying ammonia fuel and transporting ammonia to flexibly respond to customer needs considering the value chain as a whole."