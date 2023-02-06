2023 February 6 09:55

First serial production of hydrofoils to be established in Moscow Region

3D printers to produce 48 hulls per year

Mortech will complete the construction of a facility for production of high-speed hydrofoils in Dubna SEZ, Moscow Region, this year. It will be the first facility for serial production of high class ships made from domestic raw materials and fitted with Russia engines and equipment, according to the website of Dubna SEZ.

Mortech, resident of Dubna SEZ and participant of the Interregional Industrial Cluster Composites Without Borders, is going to produce up to 48 hulls of 8.5-10 meters per year. They will be manufactured with the use of industrial 3D scanners and one of Russia’s largest 3D printer. Domestic raw materials including composite material will be used.

The first workshop is to be launched in the 3rd quarter of the year with the facility to become fully operational in late 2024. The project generates 15 jobs with investments estimated at RUB 550 million.