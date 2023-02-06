2023 February 6 10:08

NYK Line posts 9M and 2023 FY results

Consolidated revenues of NYK Line rose to more than 2 billion yen



In the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022), consolidated revenues amounted to ¥2,050.1 billion increased by 22.3% (increased by ¥374.2 billion compared to the first nine months of the previous fiscal year), operating profit amounted to ¥249.4 billion increased by 26.0% (increased by ¥51.4 billion), recurring profit amounted to ¥1,005.9 billion increase 44.1% (increased by ¥307.6 billion), profit attributable to owners of parent amounted to ¥920.3 billion increase 33.0% (increased by ¥228.1 billion).



Due to the strong performance of OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS PTE. LTD. (ONE), our equity-method affiliate, equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates of ¥745.1 billion in non-operating income was recorded. Within this amount, equity in earnings of affiliates from ONE was ¥711.3 billion.