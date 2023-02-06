  • Home
  • News
  • NYK Line posts 9M and 2023 FY results
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 February 6 10:08

    NYK Line posts 9M and 2023 FY results

    Consolidated revenues of NYK Line rose to more than 2 billion yen
     
    In the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022), consolidated revenues amounted to ¥2,050.1 billion increased by 22.3% (increased by ¥374.2 billion compared to the first nine months of the previous fiscal year), operating profit amounted to ¥249.4 billion increased by 26.0% (increased by ¥51.4 billion), recurring profit amounted to ¥1,005.9 billion increase 44.1% (increased by ¥307.6 billion), profit attributable to owners of parent amounted to ¥920.3 billion increase 33.0% (increased by ¥228.1 billion).

    Due to the strong performance of OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS PTE. LTD. (ONE), our equity-method affiliate, equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates of ¥745.1 billion in non-operating income was recorded. Within this amount, equity in earnings of affiliates from ONE was ¥711.3 billion.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 February 6

18:30 Portsmouth International Port to accept an offer from Scottish and Southern Energy Network to secure extra power supply
18:03 Freeport of Ventspils Ro-Ro cargo volumes up 4% to 2.35 million tonnes in 2022
17:28 The National Fund of Greece confirms eight investment schemes in the tender for the development of Volos Port
16:47 K Shipbuilding receives $175m order from Al Seer Marine for the construction of four tankers
16:24 Fuel oil shipments from Russia to India totalled at least 0.5 million tonnes in January 2023 - Reuters
16:14 RF Government expands programme to compensate expenses for transportation of goods to North-West ports
15:45 Earthquake damages Turkiye's energy infrastructure, major port
15:23 Astrakhan shipyard of USC to commence building dry bulk / container carriers of Project 00108 for North-South corridor in 2023
15:19 BSM managed Service Operation Vessel “Windea Leibniz” finished an extensive upgrade at Ulstein Shipyard in Norway
14:55 DP World container volumes up 1.4% to 79.0 million TEUs in 2022
14:35 IHC Dredging delivers Beagle 4 to Gebr. van der Lee
13:51 Rosmorport announces tender for dredging on Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal
12:49 INPEX Corporation completes ammonia bunker barge study - Ship & Bunker
12:37 Ba Ria-Vung Tau province ready to support foreign car carrier on fire
11:42 Equinor and SSE Renewables carry out early scoping work on potential 4th phase of Dogger Bank Wind Farm
11:39 OceanPal Inc. announces appointment of Robert Perri as CEO
11:24 Accelleron signs Turbo MarineCare agreement with Associated Maritime Company (Hong Kong)
11:23 Turkish shipyard to build two ferries for CMAL
10:08 NYK Line posts 9M and 2023 FY results
09:55 First serial production of hydrofoils to be established in Moscow Region
09:29 EU and G7 adopted further price caps for seaborne Russian petroleum products

2023 February 5

15:41 Stena Drilling sign a new contract with UK's Ithaca Energy for Stena Spey
13:19 New partnership aims to take Norwegian offshore wind to the next level
11:07 Hundreds evacuated after fire ignites on cruise ship in Sydney, Australia
09:38 Shell LNG bunker barge launched in Spain

2023 February 4

15:21 Milaha and Hareket sign a strategic alliance to provide integrated heavy lift and oversized transportation services
14:29 DOF awarded EPRD contract by Equinor
13:14 The Port of Sagunto doubles its natural gas traffic by 2022
11:03 GTT obtains funding from Bpifrance for the MerVent 2025 project, winner of the "Corimer 2022" call for expression of interest

2023 February 3

18:22 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:07 Port of Tallinn and Utilitas Wind to cooperate on the development of offshore wind farms
17:50 Gazpromneft Marine Bunker to supply 10,000 t of LNG for bunkering of Rosmorport’s ferries operating on Ust-Luga – Kaliningrad line
17:43 New container line connects the Port of Gothenburg with Iceland
17:23 OX2 and the Bank of Aland plan a Mega Green Port project in Aland
17:08 Sovcomflot’s new oil tanker Okeansky Prospect underwent first loading at port Kozmino
16:31 CMA CGM revises its NC Levant service connecting North Europe with East Med/Levant area
16:12 SCZONE and Hungarian HEPA will sign an expected joint agreement by the end of the month
15:46 DNV white paper outlines suggestions to achieve a sustainable maritime ecosystem in India
15:03 NYK Line receives 1st LNG-powered car carrier from China Merchants - Offshore Energy
14:32 PIL strengthens SEA linkages with new Thailand Philippines Straits Service
14:25 Atomflot and Baltiysky Zavod sign contract for construction of fifth and sixth nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220
14:02 Niestern Sander signs contract for conversion project multipurpose offshore vessel
13:42 Maersk North America and Ashdod Port Company sign agreement to collaborate on logistics and supply chain innovation
13:24 Drydocks World and Aker Solutions form joint venture to upgrade production at UK’s Rosebank oil and gas field
12:54 Fincantieri holds float out ceremony for the third luxury cruise ship for Regent Seven Seas Cruises
12:36 Flood of Russian fuel oil into Singapore boosts bunker margins - Ship & Bunker
12:16 Vyborg Shipyard and Atlantrybflot sign acceptance/delivery certificate for lead factory freezer trawler of Project KMT02.02
12:13 Eight shipyard workers injured in blast on Vietnamese bulk carrier
11:38 RF Government postpones acquisition of two Kometa 120M hydrofoils again
11:32 China boosts imports of fuel oil blended from Russian barrels - Reuters
10:53 DP World wins bid for development of a mega-container terminal at India’s Deendayal Port
10:31 Fujairah VLSFO sees biggest daily gain since July - Ship & Bunker
10:19 Railway ferry Baltiysk to return to Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line on 13 February 2023
09:57 ZIM upgrades its Asia-US East Coast ZXB service
09:21 Rosatom supports 6th Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works Conference as its Partner

2023 February 2

18:07 ZIM introduces a new premium line from South America West Coast to US East Coast
17:41 Italian ship makes record journey into Antarctic
17:25 WinGD demonstrated its latest X-DF-2.0 technology, on-engine iCER, to several LNG carrier owners
17:17 STX Dalian shipyard rebooted as Hengli Heavy Industry - Seatrade
17:06 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in January 2023 fell by 45% YoY