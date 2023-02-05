2023 February 5 15:41

Stena Drilling sign a new contract with UK's Ithaca Energy for Stena Spey

Stena Drilling are pleased to announce that we have signed a new Contract with Ithaca Energy (UK) Limited for Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Stena Spey.



The operations for Stena Spey in UKCS are due to commence between 1st June 2023 and 1st September 2023 for a firm scope of one well.



Stena Drilling are delighted to secure work with Ithaca Energy and look forward to completing a safe and efficient campaign.