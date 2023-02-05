2023 February 5 11:07

Hundreds evacuated after fire ignites on cruise ship in Sydney, Australia

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from a cruise ship after a fire ignited on board while it was at berth in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, February 3, Baird Maritime reported.



Fire and Rescue New South Wales said it was called to respond to a blaze on the cruise ship Viking Orion at Sydney’s White Bay Cruise Terminal at around 08:10 local time on Friday.



Around 600 people were safely transported off the ship as the crew worked to contain the blaze, which a Viking Cruises spokesperson confirmed had originated in one of the guest staterooms.



The fire spread to two adjacent staterooms but was fully extinguished within the hour. No injuries have been reported.



The Viking spokesperson assured local media that Viking Orion‘s scheduled operations will continue as the company conducts its own investigation into the incident.