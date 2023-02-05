  • Home
    Shell LNG bunker barge launched in Spain

    Shell will supply LNG as a bunker fuel in the Mediterranean

    An LNG bunker delivery vessel to be operated by Shell has been launched in Spain, Ship & Bunker reported.

    Enagas subsidiary Scale Gas and Norway's Knutsen jointly unveiled the Haugesand Knutsen in Barcelona on Thursday, Enagas said in a statement on its website. The vessel will be chartered by Shell to supply LNG as a bunker fuel in the Mediterranean, loading LNG from an Enagas facility.

    The vessel's two LNG tanks capacity is 2,500 m3.

