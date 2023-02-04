2023 February 4 14:29

DOF awarded EPRD contract by Equinor

DOF has been awarded an EPRD (Engineering, Preparatory works, Removal, Transportation, Recycling and Disposal) contract by Equinor Energy AS.



The scope of work related to the Heimdal subsea decommissioning works and includes the recovery and disposal of approximately 2000 tons of subsea equipment. The offshore work is scheduled in two main campaigns across 3 DOF vessels between 2024 and 2028.



Project Management and engineering starts immediately and shall be delivered by DOF`s expert cessation team based in Bergen, Norway.



Mons S. Aase, Group CEO in DOF said, “I`m pleased that we once again are trusted to deliver a complex subsea project for Equinor. I look forward to completing the project safely and successfully.”