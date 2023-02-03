-
2023 February 3
IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- Reconstruction continues at Volkovsky lock
- Crimea bridge span successfully moved into its position - Marat Khusnullin
- First cargo ship handled at Lugaport terminal in the port of Ust-Luga
- Saint-Petersburg Governor signs law on ‘tax cash back’ for stevedoring companies
- Six new ports under construction in Primorsky Territory - Governor
- Design document for shifting Rostov port to be developed by August
- New resident of Kamchatka PDA to invest RUB 6 billion in Bechevinskaya facility for LNG handling
- 7 berths to be repaired in the port of Makhachkala by the end of Q2’2023
Shipping and logistics
- Oboronlogistics’ railway ferries delivered 72,700 t of cargo to Kaliningrad in January 2023
- Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput to make two round voyages between Saint-Petersburg and the Far East in 2023
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- Zero VAT rate to be set for ship repair yards investing in production development
- Fishery Shipowners Association suggests that privileged leasing programme also covers mid- and large-size fishing ships
- Atomflot and Baltiysky Zavod sign contract for construction of fifth and sixth nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220
- Vyborg Shipyard and Atlantrybflot sign acceptance/delivery certificate for lead factory freezer trawler of Project KMT02.02
- Capital repair of 17 ships of Dvina-Pechora Basin scheduled for 2023
- Olekminsky sector of LORP needs repair of 20 ships
- Yantar shipyard conducts large-scale modernization of its production facilities
- The Ministry of Natural Resources plans to complete the conversion of two research vessels into cruise ships by the end of 2024
Bunkering
- Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in January 2023 fell by 45% YoY
Appointments
- Aleksandr Masko appointed as General Director of Port One JSC and Transportation Assets Management LLC
