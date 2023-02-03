2023 February 3 17:43

New container line connects the Port of Gothenburg with Iceland

On April 5, the shipping company Samskip will call at APM Terminals in the Port of Gothenburg for the first time. The traffic will serve the container terminal every week and then sail on to Faroese Runavik and Reykjavik in Iceland, then arriving in Rotterdam four days later, according to Port of Gothenburg's release.

Samskip is a Dutch logistics company with a focus on intra-European traffic within multiple modes of transport. The company’s head office is located in Rotterdam, but was originally founded in Iceland in 1990. Since then, the business has grown continuously with a network that now spans 26 countries.



With the new container line, additional direct destinations can be added to the port's growing liner network, strengthening the Port of Gothenburg's role as the guarantor of Swedish industry's access to the world.