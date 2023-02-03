2023 February 3 17:23

OX2 and the Bank of Aland plan a Mega Green Port project in Aland

OX2 and the Bank of Åland’s fund management subsidiary Ålandsbanken Fondbolag, which are developing the Noatun North and Noatun South offshore wind power projects near Finland’s Åland archipelago in the Baltic Sea, have initiated a feasibility study for the planning and establishment of a “Mega Grön Hamn” (Mega Green Port) with a location coexisting with the port of Långnäs in Åland, according to Bank of Aland's release.

The project is a key element of efforts to create the Nordic region’s leading green hub in Åland, with an extra focus on the shipping segment and the establishment of new businesses in Åland.

Långnäs is a suitable hub for OX2’s and the Bank of Åland’s joint offshore projects Noatun North and South − for construction, electrical connections, hydrogen e-fuel production/distribution as well as other potential new businesses. The project team consists of representatives from OX2, the Bank of Åland, the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, EuroMekanik and a number of other consultancies.

Fully developed, the port will function as a green node and − in addition to construction logistics for the individual wind power projects − will open opportunities for the creation of new businesses, new jobs, an electrical connection to Åland and much more. The capacity requirement for Långnäs is estimated at 3,000 megawatts (MW), which is the maximum size of the electrolyser.

The Mega Green Port project includes plans to produce hydrogen as a fuel for the shipping industry, for future local archipelago transport services and for industrial processes in Åland. Långnäs will also become an important hub for transporting hydrogen through the planned Baltic Sea Hydrogen Collector south to the European continent.

The project is also conducting a dialogue directly with international companies about establishing new operations in Åland. This includes both the manufacturing sector, the information technology (IT) industry and potential agricultural opportunities, which are all dependent on large-scale green energy production.



The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping in Copenhagen, Denmark is an independent, world-leading research and development organisation specialising in green maritime fuels, with a strong connection to the world’s largest shipping company Maersk and corporate partnerships with NYK Line, Hapag-Lloyd as well as trading houses and technology suppliers. The Center’s close participation in the Mega Green Port project will provide important knowledge about green e-fuel and port development, which it works with on a global basis.



According to plans, the feasibility study will last for 12 months and create a better understanding of the conditions around the proposed Långnäs Mega Green Port, both practical and technical, as well as financial factors. More details about the feasibility study will be provided on an ongoing basis, not least at the upcoming EnergiArena event this spring.



OX2 develops, builds and sells onshore and offshore wind and solar power. OX2 also offers management of wind and solar farms after completion. OX2’s development portfolio consists of both in-house developed and acquired projects in different phases. The company is also active in technological development connected to renewable energy sources, such as hydrogen and energy storage. OX2 has operations in ten European markets: Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, France, Spain, Italy and Greece. In 2021, OX2 had sales of about SEK 5 billion. The company has approximately 350 employees and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. OX2 has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange since 2022.



Ålandsbanken Fondbolag Ab, based in Mariehamn, Åland, manages the Bank of Åland’s mutual funds and alternative mutual funds. The funds are marketed in Finland and Sweden. The Ålandsbanken Vindkraft specialised mutual fund is the first “open” fund that invests in wind power and can thus be offered to the general public. Ålandsbanken Fondbolag was founded in 1998 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp). In addition to conducting fund operations with regular mutual funds (UCITS), the company is also authorised as a manager of alternative investment funds (AIFs).

The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping is real climate action. The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping is a not-for-profit, independent research and development center looking to drive the transition towards a net-zero future for the maritime industry by 2050.